Islamabad Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics Through Gallant Policing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 07:01 PM

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and recovered a cache of heroin, a police spokesman said

Following special directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, all police officers were directed to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and curb this menace from capital.

Following these directions, a police team of CIA including SI Habib Ullah, SI Noor Ullah, ASI Sudheer Abbasi and other officials foiled a bid to smuggle drugs in a vehicle and arrested two accused.

The accused were identified as Numan Khan and Alif Khan.

The Police team also recovered 05 kilogram heroin from their possession. The case has been registered at Sabzi Mandi police station while further investigation is underway.

The accused, during preliminary investigation revealed that they used to pack drugs in Rawalpindi and smuggle it abroad.

Islamabad IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this performance and said that the capital police was making all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their respective areas.

