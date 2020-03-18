Islamabad Police following on twitter increases upto 100,000

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of social media team as the number of its twitter followers has increased upto 100,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of social media team as the number of its twitter followers has increased upto 100,000.

Due to open door policy as per IGP directive, the number of social media followers of Islamabad police throughout Pakistan is on the second position after Punjab Police.

The IGP also cut the cake along with social media team including its in-charge Nazia Rafique and awarded prize over good performance.

The Islamabad Police social media platform is not only helpful in registration of complaints but also assisting in complaints redressal.

The IGP said number of followers of Islamabad police on social media is continuously increasing which is the reflection of their trust on it.

He also thanked the citizens for their support to Islamabad police that is continuously guiding it through their opinion.

The social media cell of Islamabad police also informs the people about various happenings in the city and ensure timely assistance to the people.

The IGP said social media cell will continue its efforts for better services to the people who also follow it and appreciate its good performance.