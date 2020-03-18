UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Following On Twitter Increases Upto 100,000

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:07 PM

Islamabad Police following on twitter increases upto 100,000

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of social media team as the number of its twitter followers has increased upto 100,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of social media team as the number of its twitter followers has increased upto 100,000.

Due to open door policy as per IGP directive, the number of social media followers of Islamabad police throughout Pakistan is on the second position after Punjab Police.

The IGP also cut the cake along with social media team including its in-charge Nazia Rafique and awarded prize over good performance.

The Islamabad Police social media platform is not only helpful in registration of complaints but also assisting in complaints redressal.

The IGP said number of followers of Islamabad police on social media is continuously increasing which is the reflection of their trust on it.

He also thanked the citizens for their support to Islamabad police that is continuously guiding it through their opinion.

The social media cell of Islamabad police also informs the people about various happenings in the city and ensure timely assistance to the people.

The IGP said social media cell will continue its efforts for better services to the people who also follow it and appreciate its good performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Punjab Social Media Twitter

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

25 minutes ago

Ebola Outbreak to Be Declared Over in Less Than 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjeel Inam Memon for coordinated efforts to imp ..

3 minutes ago

IGP reviews security arrangements at Quarantine Ce ..

3 minutes ago

WHO chief says COVID-19 'enemy against humanity'

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.