Islamabad Police Formulate ADRC To Promptly Resolve Disputes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 12:18 PM

Islamabad Police have launched an Alternate Dispute Resolution Council (ADRC) for providing an alternate reconciliation platform to parties who are in a dispute and approach the State for assistance under government policy

The ADRC is comprising five panels of three members each which is hearing the complaints five days in a week whereas, a Review panel comprising six members has also been established to hear the review petitions.

A total of 20 complaints have been also received within ADRC of which one was about salary, six related to transactions of money, three family disputes and one miscellaneous. Of these complaints, 13 have been resolved whereas seven are pending probe.

In these complaints, a total recovery of Rs. 1,675,000 has been ensured. The police source said ADRC has been created for the sole purpose of providing an alternate reconciliation platform to parties who are in a dispute and approach the State for assistance.

ADRC prime objective is to amicably resolve local community disputes and assist the Islamabad Police in sharing the load for mostly non cognizable cases. ADRC members are of impeccable character having integrity, commitment, competence,and a respected community standing. ADRC members are not to be swayed or influenced by status or position of the complainant or the defendant.

Police source said that ADRC members are not allowed to use their ADRC positions for any personal gain or fame. Reconciliation is a sacred mission and it should be done as Service above Self F by seeking the truth and creating harmony for the public at large. All ADRC acts and decisions will be taken solely on merit and without any fear or favor.

