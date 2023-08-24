Open Menu

Islamabad Police Gears Up For Tenants, Servants Registration

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Islamabad police gears up for tenants, servants registration

Islamabad police have intensified the "Knock the Door" campaign to register house servants and tenants urging citizens to extend maximum cooperation in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have intensified the "Knock the Door" campaign to register house servants and tenants urging citizens to extend maximum cooperation in that regard.

The drive was launched following Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan's directions to ensure the safety of the residents, besides ensuring law and order in the Federal capital.

Teams from Islamabad Capital Police were actively conducting door-to-door visits to facilitate the registration process while addressing citizens' concerns.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has already registered data on 126 house servants from 314 households in Sumbal Police Station jurisdiction.

This campaign aimed at monitoring individuals closely and preventing any suspicious activities. Citizens are urged to verify the identity of anyone in civilian attire collecting data at their homes.

Unregistered employees and tenants pose potential risks such as theft and robbery, so Islamabad Capital Police is committed to providing a secure environment for the city's residents, utilizing all available resources

