Islamabad Police Get 22 Vehicles After Repair

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The federal capital police on Thursday received at least 22 vehicles after a complete repair and renovation process

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus handed over the vehicles' keys among the Station House Officers (SHOs) of various police stations in a ceremony held here.

The vehicles were distributed after conducting a balloting to ensure transparency within the department.

SSPs, AIG Establishment and other senior police officials of capital police graced the ceremony.

The obsolete and outdated vehicles were renovated following the directions of IGP Islamabad to continue police operations uninterrupted.

Speaking on the occasion, the capital police chief said that timely repair of vehicles would not only save fuel of the department but ensure effective patrolling and swift response to emergency situations as well in raids.

"No officer is allowed to use vehicles for personal work or pick and drop. It is government asset and should be used to serve the masses," IGP warned.

He said that the purpose of such measures was to enhance operational capacity of the department so that the crime could be reduced. Ahsan Younus directed the SHOs to ensure effective petroling in their respective precincts to protect lives and properties of the residents. He also instructed the department to ensure timely maintenance of vehicles to avoid any inconveniences while performing the duties.

