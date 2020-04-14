UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Get 250 PPE Suits For Safety Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:48 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday handed over 250 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits to Islamabad police in a fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday handed over 250 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits to Islamabad police in a fight against COVID-19.

These suits were formally handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Farhat Abbass Kazmi by Vice President ICCI Saif ur Rehman Khan and later distributed at various police stations and offices of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and operation division.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations), Waqar ud Din Syed said that every possible effort was being made to protect health of policemen performing duties in front line to curb coronavirus.

He said that these suits would ensure their safety and they would perform in more effective manner.

He said that personnel of Islamabad police were committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. Police were performing on various fronts and also accomplished the prime responsibility of maintaining law and order and secure people from criminal elements, he maintained.

DIG (Operations) also directed all Zonal SPs to take care of their subordinates and provide them safety kits and hygienic food during duty.

