Islamabad Police Get Approval For National Police Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:46 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police accorded approval for the establishment of the first ever 100-bed National Police Hospital to provide state-of-the-art health facilities to around 12000 cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Police accorded approval for the establishment of the first ever 100-bed National Police Hospital to provide state-of-the-art health facilities to around 12000 cops.

The Planning Commission, Ministry of Development and Planning, has permitted the hospital's construction after the special interest of Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan who highlighted the lack of a hospital for the police service in the country, a senior police official told APP on Friday.

He said the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had approved the project to provide a much-needed healthcare facility to the force and their families.

The completion of the said project would also enable citizens of the federal capital to get medical treatment from the facility.

The construction of residential flats for doctors and paramedics, the official said was also part of the project.

Apart from this the designated parking, and air ambulance facility would also be ensured in the area.

Similarly, the hospital building would be run on solar power as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reduce energy cost.

The treatment facilities include medicine, cardiology, neuro, surgical, intensive care unit (ICU), medical ICU, cardiac ICU, and cardiac care unit. The increasing of bedding capacity to 200 was also under consideration.

Meanwhile, the IGP Khan expressed his gratitude to the present government which implemented the much-needed demand of the force.

He praised the Capital Police Officer (headquarters) Owais Ahmed and his entire team for tireless efforts to materialize this dream into reality.

The Capital police chief vowed to continue working for welfare projects of policemen and said such initiatives would raise the morale of the force.

