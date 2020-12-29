UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Get Modern Cars For Checking At Pickets

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Islamabad police get modern cars for checking at pickets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have been handed over six cars equipped with modern technology for checking suspicious vehicles especially at the entry and exit points of the city where pickets were removed last week.

According to the police source, unnecessary pickets have been removed from the city and suspicious vehicles will be checked with modern technology instead of establishing checkpoints and conducting checking in queues.

Six vehicles equipped with modern technology have been handed over to the police while more vehicles would be arranged for the police soon.

The source said that these vehicles were part of the Safe City Project and are linked with the Safe City Project office having access to all the 1,800 cameras installed in the capital.

Officials in the vehicles can access any camera and keep an eye on suspicious activities, people and vehicles. Besides, these vehicles may also help the police to act immediately against culprits involved in criminal activities.

It is to mention that Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has earlier ordered to remove the unnecessary check posts. He made commitment for provision of new cars after assuming the charge as Minister for Interior which has been fulfilled, the source added.

