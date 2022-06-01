Islamabad police get Rs. 200m honorarium during last five years

The employees of Islamabad police were granted an amount of Rs. 200 million during the last five years as honorarium for performing best in their respective divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The employees of Islamabad police were granted an amount of Rs. 200 million during the last five years as honorarium for performing best in their respective divisions.

Honorarium is granted to the employees on the basis of annual budget allocation and recommendations received from supervisory officers on the basis of good performance towards their assigned duties, police source told APP on Wednesday adding that an amount of Rs.200 million was granted as honorarium during the last five years.

He said that 10 million honorarium was granted during the year 2017-18, Rs. 30 million during 2018-19, Rs. 50 million during 2019-20, Rs. 50 million again during 2020-21 and Rs. 60 million during 2021-22.

The source said that special honorarium was announced for the personnel who performed duties during budget sessions 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. The same have not been paid yet due to non-availability of budget. Funds have already been demanded for the purpose by ICT Police through supplementary grant during CFY 2021-22.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has also directed the Finance Ministry on May 25, 2022 to sort out the matter through supplementary grant and submit a compliance report within a week.

He also referred this matter to the concerned standing committee.

Meanwhile, the police source said that proposal is also under consideration for special honorarium to the personnel of Islamabad police who performed their duties during long march in Capital. He said that performance of each division is being evaluated and honorarium to be announced for all personnel.

To boost the morale of the force, the source said that it has been decided to increase the salaries of personnel of Islamabad police equivalent to Punjab Police and FIA. Besides, ICT Police will also get ration allowance and law and order allowance equal to Punjab Police. Interior Ministry, following recommendations of newly appointed Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir Khan, has sent a summary to the Finance Ministry after approval, demanding a raise in the salaries and allowances of ICT Police. The summary will now be forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for final approval and the new salary package would be implemented from the next fiscal year. "The summary is likely to get the nod from the cabinet before the presentation of the next budget in the parliament", the source maintained.

/395