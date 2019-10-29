UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Get Special Allocation For Model Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Islamabad police get special allocation for model police stations

Ministry of Interior has decided to convert all police stations of Islamabad into model police stations and funds allocation has made for the purpose in the fiscal budget (2019-20) is being disbursed for better infrastructure and atmosphere for police to address public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Interior has decided to convert all police stations of Islamabad into model police stations and funds allocation has made for the purpose in the fiscal budget (2019-20) is being disbursed for better infrastructure and atmosphere for police to address public complaints.

An amount of Rs289.993 million was allocated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the up-gradation of police stations and converting them into model police stations. This amount is being disbursed as per commitment of the incumbent government for police reforms and to ensure best friendly environment for public to interact with police, a source within Interior Ministry told APP.

Seven out of 22 police stations of Islamabad have been made model police stations while work is underway to convert rests of the police stations into model police stations. Three more police stations would be converted into model police stations by end of this year while rest would have the same infrastructure by end of this fiscal year, the source maintained.

As envisioned by Prime Minister, he said that Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah was making efforts to make Islamabad police an exemplary force. Ministry of Interior, he said, has taken several measures to improve the performance of Islamabad police during the last 14 months and ensure effective security system in the city.

In order to improve performance of Islamabad police and to make it more public friendly and service-oriented, the official source said that infrastructure of police station has been improved.

Efforts are also underway to erase corruption from top to bottom within the department and an internal accountability system headed by a senior officer is in place for departmental proceedings against corrupt personnel within the department.

/395

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Police Station Budget Same All From Government Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Turkey's Agreements With US, Russia on Syria Offen ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's SCC Should Boost Administrative Powers of ..

2 minutes ago

FATF's grey list: China expresses concerns over po ..

21 minutes ago

JUI-F azadi march to be a flopped march: Parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to take action against violent protesters dur ..

2 minutes ago

Strong quake kills two in south Philippines

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.