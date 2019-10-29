Islamabad police get special allocation for model police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

Ministry of Interior has decided to convert all police stations of Islamabad into model police stations and funds allocation has made for the purpose in the fiscal budget (2019-20) is being disbursed for better infrastructure and atmosphere for police to address public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Interior has decided to convert all police stations of Islamabad into model police stations and funds allocation has made for the purpose in the fiscal budget (2019-20) is being disbursed for better infrastructure and atmosphere for police to address public complaints.

An amount of Rs289.993 million was allocated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the up-gradation of police stations and converting them into model police stations. This amount is being disbursed as per commitment of the incumbent government for police reforms and to ensure best friendly environment for public to interact with police, a source within Interior Ministry told APP.

Seven out of 22 police stations of Islamabad have been made model police stations while work is underway to convert rests of the police stations into model police stations. Three more police stations would be converted into model police stations by end of this year while rest would have the same infrastructure by end of this fiscal year, the source maintained.

As envisioned by Prime Minister, he said that Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah was making efforts to make Islamabad police an exemplary force. Ministry of Interior, he said, has taken several measures to improve the performance of Islamabad police during the last 14 months and ensure effective security system in the city.

In order to improve performance of Islamabad police and to make it more public friendly and service-oriented, the official source said that infrastructure of police station has been improved.

Efforts are also underway to erase corruption from top to bottom within the department and an internal accountability system headed by a senior officer is in place for departmental proceedings against corrupt personnel within the department.

/395