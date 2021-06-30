UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Gets Two-day Training On GBV

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Islamabad police gets two-day training on GBV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A two-day training course for police personnel to enhance their capacity for combating Gender Based Violence has been concluded here on Wednesday.

Around 22 investigation officers of various police stations both male and female attended the training.

The course was arranged by Capital police in collaboration with Rozan, an Islamabad based non-governmental organization (NGO), following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

The experts sensitized the participants through conducing lectures on gender-based violance to handle such cases according to their sensitivity/ Managing Director, Rozan, Babar Bashir while speaking at the closing ceremony lauded the efforts of capital police chief for establishing gender protection unit to provide assistance to the victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

He welcomed the police reforms introduced by the IGP and community policing to provide relief to the capital residents.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Kamran Adil apprised the participants over various programs initiated by the police for the convenience of the citizens.

He said such courses would be continued to improve the efficiency of police personnel.

DIG Headquarters distributed certificates of appreciation and commemorative police shields to the officials participated in the course.

Senior Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Omer Khan, Principal Training school, Tahir Khan among other senior officials of the force attended the event.

