Islamabad police hand over cheques worth Rs. 12.8m to families of deceased cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday handed over cheques amounting Rs. 12.8 million to the families of those personnel who died during the service.

Following the directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan distributed cheques under Prime Minister Relief Initiative.

The IGP said that Islamabad Capital Police will always remember its martyrs and the families of officers who died during their service.

He said that our heroes are assets for the police department and the welfare of their families is among our top priorities.