Islamabad Police Hands Over Court Orders To Adiala Jail Authorities Regarding Gill's Transfer

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Islamabad police have handed over the court orders to the Adiala jail authorities (Rawalpindi) about transferring the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to the federal capital, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday

The spokesperson rejected all allegations levelled against the Capital Police and said that Gill was not subjected to any kind of violence during physical remand.

The spokesperson further added that Gill underwent regular medical checkups, on the directions of the court and judges, which established that he wasn't tortured.

The spokesperson further said the orders of the court was given to the Rawalpindi jail administration and the Police had completed all legal requirements.

He said that authorities would adhere to the orders of the court and expects the jail administration to cooperate.

He stated that the head of the investigation team and senior superintendent of police would personally monitor the entire process.

