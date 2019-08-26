UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Held 11 Outlaws

26 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:14 PM

Islamabad Police held 11 outlaws

Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

According to details, Station House officer Golra police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal along with other arrested Taseer, Rafique, Azan Ashraf and recovered stolen bike, mobile phones, 1.040 kilogram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Saqib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Bani Gala police arrested Farooq and recovered one liter wine from him while Ramana police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Allah Ditta.

Noon police arrested Shahbaz and Iqbal and recovered a total of 110 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Shams colony police arrested Jaber Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khana police arrested Kashif and recovered 120 gram heroin from him while Loi Bher police arrested Ali Jan and recovered one Kalashnikov from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

