Islamabad Police held 16 outlaws, Recover Stolen Bike, Drugs, and Weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered stolen bikes, liquor, drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relations officer said on Saturday that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

� Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused, namely Hamad, and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused, namely Haider Ali, and recovered six liquor bottles from his possession.

� Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested two accused, namely Shiren Khan and Liaquat, and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested the accused, namely Zaryab, Faizan, Ahmed Khan, Arif, Amir Hayat, and Mukhtar, and recovered a stolen motorbike and pistol from their possession.

� Similarly, the Shams Colony police team arrested three accused, namely Ibrahim, Hazrat Nabi, and Abdullah, and recovered 680 grams of hashish and one 30-bore pistol from their possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused, namely Samuel Sagher and Sama Akram, and recovered 110 grams of ice and 10 liters of alcohol from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused, namely Waseem, and recovered 1120 grams of hashish from his possession. Police said separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

�Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to conduct an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.