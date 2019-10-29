UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police High Ups Meet Policemen Of Other Districts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Islamabad police high ups meet policemen of other districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed on Tuesday met with policemen of other districts deputed for security duties in Islamabad in the context of Azadi March.

Accompanied with DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem and SSP (Headquarters), they briefed the policemen about their duties and asked them to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens as per law.

They said that security duties by policemen should be effectively ensured and their morale to remain high. The DIGs said that necessary equipment for security duties have been provided to policemen who would be also given meal at their duty points and best accommodation facilities during stay in Islamabad. They also inquired about their issues and assured full support to them regarding the duty.

