Islamabad Police hold 4th Digital Kutchery to address public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday held fourth `digital kutchery' in the city with an aim to resolve public complaints and address their issues by ensuring justice to them at their door step as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman listened to the problems of citizens in this `digital kutchery' and assured to resolve public problems on merit. Senior police officials of Islamabad including AIG (Operations), SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), SSP (Traffic), citizens from various cities connected with Islamabad participated in this digital kutchery.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that Islamabad police have the responsibility to serve the people and this responsibility will be ensured with commitment.

He said that these open kutcheries are being arranged to ensure justice and resolve public complaints on merit.

More than 50,000 people online participated in this program while several citizens gave their opinions for improving policing affairs including traffic, investigation, registration of cases and end land occupation and drug peddling activities.

The participants of this `digital-kutchery' appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order.

The IGP said that effective action was underway against criminal elements and entire force was committed to curb activities of anti-social elements.