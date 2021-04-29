UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Hold Awareness Walk Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

Islamabad police on Thursday organized a walk along with traders' community aimed to create awareness against coronavirus and urged the citizens to follow precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday organized a walk along with traders' community aimed to create awareness against coronavirus and urged the citizens to follow precautionary measures.

The walk was organized following the directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman at Aabpara and Super markets of the city. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, DSP Raja Tahir Hussain, senior police officials and representatives of traders community participated in the walk.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar distributed masks among the citizens and appealed them to follow SOPs issued by the government. Talking to media at the culmination point at Aabpara market, DIG (Operations) said that third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous and law enforcement agencies including police were working hard to ensure implementation on SOPs.

He said that Islamabad police have registered numerous FIRs during the last four months over the violation of SOPs. He said that cooperation of traders and citizens was crucial to contain the spread of this disease.

The DIG (Operations) urged the citizens to follow preventive measures and wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands and avoid unnecessary travelling. He asked shopkeepers to follow the policy of 'no mask no service' and cooperate with the government on implementation on SOPs.

"We all have to perform our role to avoid spread of this pandemic and secure lives of our families and other people," the DIG (Operations) maintained.

