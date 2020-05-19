UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Hold `e-Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:25 PM

Islamabad Police hold `e-Kutchery' to address public complaints

Islamabad Police on Tuesday held third `e-kutchery' in the city with an aim to ensure effective coordination with community members and resolve public complaints on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday held third `e-kutchery' in the city with an aim to ensure effective coordination with community members and resolve public complaints on priority basis.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar listened to the problems of citizens in this `e-kutchery' and assured to resolve public problems on merit. Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz, senior police officials and citizens also attended this `e-kutchery' by using virtual technology .

MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz appreciated the initiative of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar for using e-technology effectively for addressing the public issues. He said that government as well as its institutions have the responsibility to serve the people and public service is being ensured with commitment during this phase of COVID-19.

He said that Prime Minister has categorically directed to serve people in this need of hour. He also congratulated IGP Islamabad for effective steps in resolving public complaints on merit.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Islamabad Police Chief said that successful policing is not possible without cooperation of the citizens and he also thanked the philanthropists and volunteers who coordinated with police and ensured and help to the poor during this phase of COVID-19.

He also thanked the citizens who attended the kuthcery and assured effective policing for their safety.

The participants of this `e-kutchery' appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order and also ensuring fair distribution of ration to the deserving people with the help of philanthropists. They also lauded the front line role of Islamabad police in fight against COVID-19.

The IGP said that effective action was underway against criminal elements. He also urged the traders' community to ensure implementation on SOPs after easing of lockdown as the precautionary measures are the only solution to curb coronavirus.

Aamir Zulfiiqar said that Islamabad police was committed to curb activities of anti-social elements and focus of the force was to resolve pubic complaints through decent policing. He said that additional strength and vehicles would be provided soon to boost efforts against criminal elements. MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz assured his full support for new building of Loi Bher police station and said that cooperation of public representatives with police would help to identify the issues and resolve them.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Police Technology Poor Law And Order Police Station Vehicles Criminals Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

14 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

16 minutes ago

Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life ..

11 minutes ago

SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern act ..

11 minutes ago

12 drug dealers arrested,illegal weapons recovered ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.