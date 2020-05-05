Islamabad Police hold `e-Kutchery' to resolve public issues on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Ensuring social distancing amid coronavirus threat, police on Tuesday organized an `e-kutchery' to listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on priority basis.

To reduce the risk involved in holding physical meetings at one place, Islamabad police have started interaction with people through `e-kuthceries' by using Zoom application and the first `e-kutchery' was held at Industrial Area Zone.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed along with SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh listened to the problems of citizens through video link at the office of SP. The citizens from various walks of life including traders' community, the office bearers of Fruit and Vegetables Markets, Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in this `e-kutchery'.

It is to mention that schedule of `e-kuthceryies' was conveyed to citizens through social media. The participants of the `e-kutchery' appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order and also ensuring fair distribution of ration among the deserving people with the help of philanthropists. They also lauded the front line role of Islamabad police in fight against COVID-19 and appreciated the `Dastak' program initiated by Industrial area police.

During this interaction, a citizen announced to give `Umra tickets' to five policemen who traced the dacoity incidents in the areas within minimum time.

To a question during the `e-kutchery', the DIG (Operations) informed that building of Noon police station had been set up and it would be inaugurated soon. He said that issues of traders' community of fruit and vegetable markets would be also resolved on priority after consultation with other departments.

The DIG (Operations) said Islamabad police was creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar would also attend such kutcheries and every step would be taken by taking on board to all notables of the areas, citizens, teachers and other community members.

The DIG (Operations) said successful policing was not possible without cooperation of the citizens and he also thanked the philanthropists and volunteers who coordinated with police and ensured and help to the poor during this phase of COVID-19. He also thanked the citizens who attended the kuthcery and assured effective policing for their safety.