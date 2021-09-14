UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Hold Farewell Ceremony For Three Outgoing Officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday arranged a ceremony in the honor of three officers who got retired after completion of their services.

The ceremony was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman as Chief Guest while DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Operations) Dr. Naveed Atif, AIG (General) Khalid Rasheed, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

In a simple but graceful ceremony, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman lauded the performance of retired officials from ministerial staff including Accounts Officer Abdul Rasheed Khan, Superintendent Ch.

Mehfooz and Haji Abdul Rahim and also prayed for their future success. He paid rich tributes to them on outstanding work during their career in Islamabad police.

He said they served on various posts in Islamabad police and always accomplished their assignments in responsible manner.

The IGP that officers ensured effective working during their stay and their contribution in the success story of Islamabad police would be remembered.

In the end of ceremony, the IGP acknowledged their extra ordinary services and asked other officers to serve like them in the force with dedication. He also awarded shields to them on behalf of Islamabad police.

