Islamabad Police hold free medical camp for employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Saturday set up a medical camp here at the Police Line Headquarters to provide free treatment facility to its employees and their families.

The camp organized by the SSP (Logistics) on the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, was attended by specialist doctors and psychiatrists who examined the police employees and their family members free of cost and suggested them treatment.

The IGP also visited the camp and met with doctors serving there.