Islamabad police hold Kashmir rally

Islamabad police held rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police held rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

The 30-minute Kashmir Solidarity Hour commenced from 12:00 pm in which sirens were sounded across the country.

Islamabad police also arranged rally on the occasion and SP (Headquarters) Sayed Aziz led the `Kashmir to Become Pakistan' rally which was attended by senior police officials and personnel of the police force from all divisions. The national anthem of Pakistan and national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also played.�The police officials and jawans were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of people of Kashmir. The purpose of rally was to express that police force of Pakistan is also with Kashmiri people like the entire nation for their due rights.