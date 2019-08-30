UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Hold Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:06 PM

Islamabad police hold Kashmir rally

Islamabad police held rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police held rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

The 30-minute Kashmir Solidarity Hour commenced from 12:00 pm in which sirens were sounded across the country.

Islamabad police also arranged rally on the occasion and SP (Headquarters) Sayed Aziz led the `Kashmir to Become Pakistan' rally which was attended by senior police officials and personnel of the police force from all divisions. The national anthem of Pakistan and national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also played.�The police officials and jawans were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of people of Kashmir. The purpose of rally was to express that police force of Pakistan is also with Kashmiri people like the entire nation for their due rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

Badshah triumphs in Int'l Wrestling Competition fi ..

5 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with light rain likely in Karachi

5 minutes ago

Rally to support Kashmiris held at Railway station ..

7 minutes ago

Government College University (GCU) holds Kashmir ..

7 minutes ago

Survey shows U.S. companies still value Chinese ma ..

7 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Calls on Kuwait to Release Jail ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.