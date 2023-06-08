Islamabad Police hold open katchehry to address public issues, vows priority action

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :In an effort to prioritize public concerns, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar, emphasized the Islamabad capital police's commitment to organizing open katchehries.

During an open Katchehry held at Golra police station, various police officials, conciliatory committees, ulema, and community leaders gathered to discuss grievances and propose solutions.

The SSP Operations promptly issued orders to address participants' issues and assured them that their suggestions would be taken into consideration.

Expressing determination to resolve residents' problems, SSP Operations highlighted the significance of these open Katchehries in fostering direct relationships with the public.

Acknowledging the positive impact of the police's improved strategies in reducing crime, he urged citizens to cooperate in crime prevention and encouraged them to promptly report any suspicious activities.

The participants extended gratitude to the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer and DIG (Operations) for organizing the productive Open Katchehry.