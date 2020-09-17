Islamabad Police hold `Open Kutchehry' to address public complaints

Islamabad Industrial Area Police on Thursday held `Open Kutchehry' at I-8 Markaz with an aim to resolve public complaints and address their issues at their doorsteps as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Industrial Area Police on Thursday held `Open Kutchehry' at I-8 Markaz with an aim to resolve public complaints and address their issues at their doorsteps as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Industrial Area Zone) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and ASP Zohaib Nasrullah held interaction with public and listened to the problems of citizens.

The Open Kutchehry was also attended by Magistrate Ali Javed and PTI Coordinator Jalal Bachlani.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that Islamabad police have the responsibility to serve the people and this responsibility will be ensured with commitment.

He said that these open kutcheries are being arranged to ensure justice and to resolve public complaints on merit as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said that successful policing was not possible without cooperation of the citizens. Most issues of public were highlighted in the` Open Kutchehry' which were related to street lights and repairing of roads in area of Shams colony police station.

The SP (Industrial Area) gave directions to immediately resolve police related matters as a part to promote culture of friendly policing.

He said that Islamabad police is taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force requires the cooperation of citizens to ensure fool proof security.

He appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

SP (Industrial Area) said that Islamabad police launched effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, land occupation and criminal activities in their respective areas.

The participants appreciated the performance of police for recovering their stolen goods and a decline in crime ratio. They thanked IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for arranging 'Open Kutchehry.