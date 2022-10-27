Islamabad police hold road safety workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police arranged a workshop for students of Women Development Center G-7/2 Islamabad to acquaint them with road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

More than 200 students attended the workshop and the efforts of the force in ensuring a safe road environment in the city were highlighted.

The staff of the education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) informed the students about the special measures that are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations.

He said that educational teams of ITP visited various organizations as this exercise was helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses.

About the performance of Islamabad Capital Police, it was told that personnel have not only helped to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Capital but also reduced the ratio of accidents.

Students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing codes, causes of accidents and how to protect oneself, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using a mobile phone while driving.

On the occasion, a message of Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer was also read who termed public cooperation vital for ensuring safe road environment.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Development Center Asmat Afridi and other senior members appreciated the efforts of the traffic division in ensuing traffic discipline in the city.