UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Hold Road Safety Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Islamabad police hold road safety workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police arranged a workshop for students of Women Development Center G-7/2 Islamabad to acquaint them with road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

More than 200 students attended the workshop and the efforts of the force in ensuring a safe road environment in the city were highlighted.

The staff of the education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) informed the students about the special measures that are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations.

He said that educational teams of ITP visited various organizations as this exercise was helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses.

About the performance of Islamabad Capital Police, it was told that personnel have not only helped to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Capital but also reduced the ratio of accidents.

Students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing codes, causes of accidents and how to protect oneself, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using a mobile phone while driving.

On the occasion, a message of Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer was also read who termed public cooperation vital for ensuring safe road environment.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Development Center Asmat Afridi and other senior members appreciated the efforts of the traffic division in ensuing traffic discipline in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Mobile Road Car Traffic Women Afridi

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

10 minutes ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

2 hours ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

4 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.