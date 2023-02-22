UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Hold Road Safety Workshop For School Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) on Wednesday held a workshop for students of Elite school Islamabad at its F-8 traffic office to sensitize the participants about the rules and road safety measures.

A total of 50 students participated in the workshop.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer delivered a lecture to students about road safety and traffic rules. He said that children would take charge of important responsibilities in the future and it is our duty to educate students about road safety and traffic rules. He said that Islamabad Capital Police is fulfilling its duty well and has taken special measures to sensitize students about road discipline.

On this occasion, the Principal Mrs. Khan and other staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by the Islamabad Capital Police and said that ICTP is a corruption-free organization that provides road safety and security to the people. It is commendable to provide awareness to children about traffic rules, she said adding that traffic police officers perform their duties diligently and honestly despite tough weather conditions.

The students were educated during the workshop about the dangers of risky driving, the rights of road users, the use of overhead bridges, the use of zebra crossings and other traffic rules. The students enjoyed the ride on bikes and patrolling cars along with policemen.

Chief Traffic Officer said that such workshops are being conducted following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and such programs would continue in future.

He said the traffic police education teams had been organizing awareness lectures on traffic rules and road safety for students at various public and private educational institutions in Islamabad.

"The protection of life and property of the citizens can be ensured by enforcing the traffic rules. Protecting the citizens is our first and foremost priority," he remarked.

