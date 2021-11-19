UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Holding Khuli Kacheries To Address Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:27 PM

Islamabad Police holding Khuli kacheries to address public grievances

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Muhammad Usman Tipu on Friday conducted "Khuli kachehri" in the area of Sihala, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Muhammad Usman Tipu on Friday conducted "Khuli kachehri" in the area of Sihala, a police spokesman said.

Effective policing measures are being adopted by Federal capital police following the orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman to resolve public issues, curb crime, and bridge the gap between police and public.

SP (Rural Area) said, "We are trying to improve liaison with the public, addressing their grievances and getting their feedback about police working." SDPO, Station House Officer, and a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Rural) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He urged people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. People ensured their cooperation with Police and the Public didn't make any complaints of inappropriate police behavior.

He said that police had the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demand bribe for or delay registration of cases.

He said that policy of free registration of crime had been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against the land mafia, drug pushers, and other anti-social elements.

The SP (Rural Area) said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

