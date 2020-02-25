UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Holds Brain Storming Session To Improve Prosecution

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:29 PM

The officials of Islamabad police on Tuesday held a brain storming session to improve prosecution in criminal cases, overcome the gap and ensure speedy investigation of pending cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The officials of Islamabad police on Tuesday held a brain storming session to improve prosecution in criminal cases, overcome the gap and ensure speedy investigation of pending cases.

The session was participated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Advocate General of Islamabad High Court Niaz Ullah Niazi while AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghayas Gul, DSP (Legal) Syed Athar Hussain Shah and other senior police officials were also present, a press release said.

The IGP directed all police officials to ensure immediate arrest of those persons wanted to police in various cases and complete investigation of pending cases purely on merit.

He directed to ensure relief to the people through effective policing measures and immediate arrest of those criminals wanted to police in various under-investigation cases. He also asked to adopt zero tolerance policy against use of narcotics.

The IGP informed that various courses were being arranged for the investigation officers deputed at police stations to acquaint them about modern investigation techniques.

He hoped that such courses would help to improve their professional skills and conduct investigation of cases in an efficient manner.

The advocate general appreciated the efforts of IGP to arrange training courses for the investigation officers.

