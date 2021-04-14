Islamabad police holds farewell for two outgoing inspectors

Islamabad police held a farewell ceremony in the honor of two outgoing inspectors here at Superintendent of Police (SP) (Saddar) office here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police held a farewell ceremony in the honor of two outgoing inspectors here at Superintendent of Police (SP) (Saddar) office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun recognized the services rendered by Inspectors Muhammad Rafique and Athar.

He also gave away police shields to Inspectors Muhammad Rafique and Athar and expressed good wishes for them.

He said retirement was part of the service as those joining the service has to retire on one day.

He asked the in-service police officials to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that public service only could earn good name for the officials and the department.

Muhammad Rafique and Athar joined Islamabad police as a Constable and earned the rank of Inspector through their performance and dedication. SDPOs and Station House Officers Saddar Zones and other police officers were also present at the occasion.