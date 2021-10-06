UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Holds Open Kutchery, Resolves Public Issues

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:41 PM

Islamabad Police on Wednesday held an 'Open Kutchery' to ensure the early redressal of public complaints

Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public, said SP (Rural Area) Muhammad Usman Tipu while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery' held in Pindorian.

This interaction with public was held following directions of senior officials for effective interaction of police with public. SDPO, SHO, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Rural) said people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He urged people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. People ensured their cooperation with police and the public did not make any complaint of inappropriate police behavior.

Muhammad Usman Tipu said police has the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demand bribe for or delay registration of cases.

He said policy of free registration of crime has been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against land mafia, drug pushers and other anti-social elements.

The SP said police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation.

He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

Campaign against drug-suppliers, illegal-weapons is on full swing adding that the citizens should avoid to carry weapons.

He said steps are underway to enhance interaction with people and make them more responsible.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems will be resolved on priority.

No complaint against any police official was received during this interaction with people.

The SP said his doors are always open for public and ensured to cooperate with citizens for friendly police ecology in the city.

