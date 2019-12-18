Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing DIG Waqar Chohan

Islamabad police on Wednesday hosted a farewell party at Central Police Office in the honor of Deputy Inspector General of Police Waqar Ahmed Chohan whose services have been handed over to Interior Division for further posting in the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA).

Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, IGP Islamabad, all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs, SPs, ASPs and other senior police officials of Islamabad police have attended the party, a police spokesman said.

Chief Commissioner, IGP Islamabad and other police officials have paid glowing tributes to outgoing DIG Waqar Ahmed Chohan.They said that the service rendered by the Chohan would be long remembered by the ICT police.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that Chohan is the best police officer having professional skills. His expertise in policing matters helped a lot to maintain law and order during public gatherings.

The IGP said that Chohan contributed a lot to serve the people and accomplished his responsibilities in a professional manner for improvement in policing affairs.

Waqar Ahmed served in Islamabad police for a long time as AIG (Special Branch) and DIG (Security).

The police officers appreciated in ensuring transparency in the policing affairs. Later, IGP Islamabad presented a souvenir and bouquet to the Waqar Ahmed Chohan.