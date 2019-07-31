Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing SP

Islamabad police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah who got retired from his services after serving the force for more than 36 years, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah who got retired from his services after serving the force for more than 36 years, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Islamabad IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the services of SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah, saying that his services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force will be remembered for long.

He also gave commendation certificate and souvenir to the outgoing officer.

SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah joined Islamabad Police in 1983 as a Probation ASI and served various posts for more than 36 years including Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

After getting elevation to the post of SP in 2018, he was assigned responsibilities as SP Anti-Riot Unit of Islamabad police where he served till retirement.

He earlier served as Staff Officer to IGP and also at Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), Police Training school.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, all AIGs, SSPs and other officers.