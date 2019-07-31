UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Host Farewell For Outgoing SP

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing SP

Islamabad police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah who got retired from his services after serving the force for more than 36 years, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah who got retired from his services after serving the force for more than 36 years, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Islamabad IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the services of SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah, saying that his services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force will be remembered for long.

He also gave commendation certificate and souvenir to the outgoing officer.

SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah joined Islamabad Police in 1983 as a Probation ASI and served various posts for more than 36 years including Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

After getting elevation to the post of SP in 2018, he was assigned responsibilities as SP Anti-Riot Unit of Islamabad police where he served till retirement.

He earlier served as Staff Officer to IGP and also at Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), Police Training school.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, all AIGs, SSPs and other officers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police CIA Criminals 2018 Post All From

Recent Stories

2 killed in separate incidents in Nasirabad

45 seconds ago

Karachi Police chief meets Commissioner Karachi

49 seconds ago

Second death from Ebola in DR Congo city of Goma

50 seconds ago

NAB hands over Rs 7.4m recovered from corrupt elem ..

53 seconds ago

Emirati &#039;Ambassadors of Innovation&#039; head ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;Innovators Under 35&#039; receives hundreds ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.