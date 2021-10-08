UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Host Farewell For Three Police Officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Friday hosted farewell for its three outgoing officers and lauded their contribution for the force.

The farewell ceremony was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs and officials and jawans of the force.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the services of outgoing officers including DIG (Law and Order) Ch. Khalid Rasheed, SP (Security) Prime Minister House Abdul Rauf Khan and DSP (Telecommunication) Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that the officers had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment. He said that their services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force will be remembered forever.

Ch. Khalid Rasheed was inducted in Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) as Sub-Inspector who later joined Islamabad police on deputation and his services were merged in it. Abdul Rauf Khan joined the force as ASI while Muhammad Iqbal as Constable and got retired as SP and DSP respectively.

The IGP appreciated the services of all officers in maintaining law and order and ensuring effective policing measures. The outgoing officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police heads and hoped that Islamabad police will become model police under their guidance.

