Islamabad police host farewell for two police officers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) Islamabad police o hosted farewell for its two outgoing officers and lauded their contribution for the force.

The farewell ceremony was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, SPs and officials and jawans of the force.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the services of outgoing officers including SP (Supreme Court) Ch. Arshad Mehmod and DSP (Legal Branch) Syed Azhar Hussain Shah. He said that the officers had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

He said that their services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force will be remembered forever.

Both officer was inducted in Islamabad police as Assistant sub inspectors.

The IGP appreciated the services of both officers in maintaining law and order and ensuring effective policing measures. The outgoing officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police heads and hoped that Islamabad police will become model police under their guidance.