Islamabad Police Host Farewell For Two Police Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:11 PM

Islamabad Police Host Farewell For Two Police Officers

Islamabad police on Friday hosted farewell for the AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghayas Gul over his transfer to Punjab Police and SP Safeer Hussain Bhatti over his retirement after more than 40-year services with Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Friday hosted farewell for the AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghayas Gul over his transfer to Punjab Police and SP Safeer Hussain Bhatti over his retirement after more than 40-year services with Islamabad police.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the services of both officers and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

He also gave commendation certificate and souvenir to the AIG (Operations). Both officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police heads and hoped that Islamabad police will become model police under their guidance.

