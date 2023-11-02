Open Menu

Islamabad Police Host Friendly Cricket Match At Police Lines Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Islamabad police host friendly cricket match at police lines headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A friendly cricket match was organized at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad under the initiative to promote healthy activities among police officials.

The event was held following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police spokesman said.

The match saw enthusiastic participation from both Islamabad Capital Police and Lahore Police, with DSP Headquarters gracing the occasion as the chief guests. A significant number of officials from Islamabad Capital Police and Rawalpindi Police were also present to witness the event.

During the match, Islamabad Capital Police won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring a total of 188 runs in 30 overs.

The Lahore police team put up a commendable effort, scoring 162 runs. Ultimately, Islamabad Capital Police emerged victorious, winning the match by a margin of 26 runs. Following the game, DSP Headquarters honored the players by distributing shields among them.

Expressing his views, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir highlighted the significance of such sporting events in motivating and encouraging the police officials towards engaging in healthy activities. He further affirmed the continuation of similar initiatives in the future, emphasizing their positive impact on the well-being of the force.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Islamabad Police Rawalpindi Nasir Event From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

17 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

47 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

47 minutes ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

47 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

59 minutes ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

1 hour ago
Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

1 hour ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan