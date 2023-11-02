Islamabad police host friendly cricket match at police lines headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A friendly cricket match was organized at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad under the initiative to promote healthy activities among police officials.

The event was held following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police spokesman said.

The match saw enthusiastic participation from both Islamabad Capital Police and Lahore Police, with DSP Headquarters gracing the occasion as the chief guests. A significant number of officials from Islamabad Capital Police and Rawalpindi Police were also present to witness the event.

During the match, Islamabad Capital Police won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring a total of 188 runs in 30 overs.

The Lahore police team put up a commendable effort, scoring 162 runs. Ultimately, Islamabad Capital Police emerged victorious, winning the match by a margin of 26 runs. Following the game, DSP Headquarters honored the players by distributing shields among them.

Expressing his views, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir highlighted the significance of such sporting events in motivating and encouraging the police officials towards engaging in healthy activities. He further affirmed the continuation of similar initiatives in the future, emphasizing their positive impact on the well-being of the force.