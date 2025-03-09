Islamabad Police Host Iftar Dinner For Officers, Journalists, & Business Community
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) An Iftar dinner was organized at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters for police officers, members of the Chamber of Commerce, journalists, and the civil community.
A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with senior officers, iftar with attendees, fostering camaraderie among law enforcement, media, and business representatives.
The event provided an opportunity for informal discussions on strengthening cooperation between the police, business community, and media for the collective well-being of society.
Senior officers expressed gratitude to the attendees and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring public safety and security during Ramadan.
APP-rzr-mkz
