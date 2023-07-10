Islamabad police implement new measures to ensure investigation adherence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have appointed law officers to oversee investigation standards and bolster transparency and uphold the rule of law.

During a meeting presided over by the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, law officers were entrusted with the meticulous task of thoroughly reviewing case files to ensure adherence to investigation standards and the pursuit of justice based on merit.

The meeting also focused on reviewing ongoing cases and assessing the performance of investigation officers. These appointments signify the first-ever collaboration between law officers and police officers in Pakistan, highlighting a concerted effort to promote transparency and justice in law enforcement.

The meeting, which witnessed the presence of influential figures including SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, AIG Operations Saud Khan, all District Police Officers (DPOs), Sub-District Police Officers (SDPOs), law officers, and unit in-charges, emphasized the imperative of cooperation between law officers and investigation officers in legal matters.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, ICCPPO, underscored the paramount significance of conducting investigations and judicial proceedings in strict adherence to the law.

In a bid to rectify any previous gaps in investigations, the ICCPPO issued a directive to all DPOs and investigating officers, urging them to revisit incomplete cases promptly and impartially. This concerted effort exemplifies the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within the police force. Any negligence in fulfilling duties, particularly in safeguarding public life and property, will be met with stringent departmental actions.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reiterated the unwavering dedication of the Islamabad Capital Police to prioritize the safety and security of its citizens. He emphasized, "The protection of life and property remains our utmost priority." This proactive and resolute approach aims to instil public confidence and establish a just and law-abiding society in the capital city.

The appointment of law officers and the subsequent measures implemented by the ICCPPO demonstrate a profound commitment to ensuring investigation standards and promoting transparency within the law enforcement system. By prioritizing collaboration and upholding the rule of law, Islamabad Capital City Police aims to strengthen public trust and establish a more accountable and just society.