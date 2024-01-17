Islamabad Police Implement Stringent Security Measures In High Security Zone
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police is leveraging all available resources to maintain peace and tranquility within the Federal capital and beefed up the security measures in high security zone.
Efforts include rigorous data registration, verification of identification documents, and systematic searches of individuals entering the high-security zone on a regular basis. In the past week alone, police spokesperson said the Islamabad Capital Police took action by removing tinted glasses and improper number plates from 1,511 vehicles, impounding 109 vehicles without proper documentation at various checkpoints within the high-security zone.
Police officers and officials stationed at high-security zone checkpoints have been issued strict directives to perform their duties with utmost responsibility.
Safeguarding crucial public and private property, as well as embassies situated in the high-security zone, is emphasized as a top priority.
Furthermore, police officials have been instructed to record the data of all citizens entering the high-security zone, thoroughly scrutinize identification documents, conduct searches on suspicious vehicles, and maintain a positive and cooperative attitude towards the public.
Citizens are encouraged to collaborate with the Islamabad Capital Police and promptly report any suspicious activities through the "Pucar-15" helpline.
