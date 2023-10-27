Islamabad police implements stringent security measures in high security zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police is deploying all available resources to uphold peace and security within the Federal capital and strict measures have been also introduced in high-security zone.

The Islamabad Capital Police has intensified data registration and scrutiny of identification documents, ensuring thorough checks for all individuals entering the high-security zone regularly, a police spokesperson said

Notably, the police have taken action against 803 vehicles and 468 motorcyclists for violating traffic regulations at various checkpoints within the high-security zone.

In recent developments, the Islamabad Capital Police removed tinted glasses and improper number plates from 797 vehicles. Additionally, six vehicles lacking proper documentation were impounded, and 468 motorcyclists were issued challan tickets for infractions such as not wearing helmets and speeding.

Stringent directives have been issued to police officers and officials stationed at high-security zone checkpoints, emphasizing the need for responsible conduct while performing their duties.

Safeguarding crucial public and private properties, along with embassies situated within the high-security zone, remains a top priority.

Furthermore, police officials have been instructed to ensure meticulous data entry for all individuals entering the high-security zone, thoroughly scrutinize identification documents, conduct thorough checks on suspicious vehicles, and maintain a positive and cooperative attitude toward the public.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to collaborate with the Islamabad Capital Police and promptly report any suspicious activities via the "Pucar-15" helpline, contributing to the overall security efforts in the area.