Islamabad Police In Lahore To Arrest Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police on Sunday reached Lahore to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as per orders of the court, the police spokesperson said.

Following the orders of the trial court, the Islamabad Capital Police team headed by SP City Rana Hussain Tahir reached Lahore to arrest the accused Imran Khan, where the police completed all legal procedures with the cooperation of Punjab Police.

In an interview with private news channels, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said the Police team had reached Zaman Park to arrest the accused Imran Khan after obtaining a warrant on the court orders in the Toshakhana case.

In response to a question, he said the Islamabad police would ensure the arrest of the accused, adding that those who were resisting the police to carry out the court orders were committing crimes.

He asked the PTI leaders and workers that not to become an obstacle in the way of law. Moreover, the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Police issued a statement that legal action would be taken against those who obstructed the execution of court orders.

He added that the Police would transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad with full protection, adding that the law was equal for all. He further stated that Imran Khan was reluctant to be arrested as SP had gone to the room but Imran was not there to be found. He also added that PTI leaders claimed that Imran was not present then at his residence.

The spokesperson said that action would be taken against PTI aide Shibli Faraz for misleading the police and creating hurdles for them in carrying out the legal action.

The police hoped that Imran Khan would follow the law and surrender before it. The police also pledged to maintain the law and order situation in the capital.

It is pertinent to mention that the trial court in Islamabad had ordered the police to produce Imran Khan in Toshakhana case as the latter did not appear before the court in previous hearings prompting the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants. The court will take up the matter on March 7, again.

