Islamabad police initiate crackdown against professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace.

Police spokesperson told on Friday that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered the all zonal DPOs to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the spokesperson said that police teams of Kohsar police station arrested 17 professional baggers and registered cases against them.

Police have urged the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy persons. They have been also appealed to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to eradicate this menace from the city.