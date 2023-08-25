Open Menu

Islamabad Police Initiate Crackdown Against Professional Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Islamabad police initiate crackdown against professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace.

Police spokesperson told on Friday that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered the all zonal DPOs to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the spokesperson said that police teams of Kohsar police station arrested 17 professional baggers and registered cases against them.

Police have urged the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy persons. They have been also appealed to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to eradicate this menace from the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

4 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

5 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan