Open Menu

Islamabad Police Initiate Crackdown Against Professional Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Islamabad police initiate crackdown against professional beggars

Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace.

According to police spokesperson, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ordered the all zonal DPO's to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Sangjani police station teams arrested six professional beggars and registered cases against them under the relevant law.

Citizens are also urged to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people. They have been also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi terms digitization of land records a ..

Mayor Karachi terms digitization of land records as major challenge

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses de-silting of River Swat

Meeting discusses de-silting of River Swat

3 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi to return to Earth 3rd September

Al Neyadi to return to Earth 3rd September

9 minutes ago
 Bridging gap between policy, laws and practice ke ..

Bridging gap between policy, laws and practice key to lessen gender based viole ..

3 minutes ago
 Three Jaranwala case accused remanded

Three Jaranwala case accused remanded

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to auction ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to auction its various properties for inc ..

6 minutes ago
Pak Consul General attends All-China Leather Exhib ..

Pak Consul General attends All-China Leather Exhibition in Shanghai

6 minutes ago
 FESCO not empowered to fix price of electricity: E ..

FESCO not empowered to fix price of electricity: Eng. Bashir Ahmed

6 minutes ago
 Pak to continue same momentum in Asia Cup, World C ..

Pak to continue same momentum in Asia Cup, World Cup: Babar

6 minutes ago
 Two persons commit suicide

Two persons commit suicide

29 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed reviews progress made in achieving goal ..

Sami Saeed reviews progress made in achieving goals of education, heath projects ..

30 minutes ago
 Pak Envoy underlines role of canals as conduits of ..

Pak Envoy underlines role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan