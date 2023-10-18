Open Menu

Islamabad Police Initiate Crackdown Against Professional Beggars

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Islamabad police initiate crackdown against professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace.

A police spokesman said that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered all zonal DPOs to take action against professional beggars and their handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, teams of various police stations arrested 40 professional beggars during the last week and registered cases against them under the anti-begging laws.

Citizens are urged to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to needy people. They have also appealed to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

9 minutes ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

12 hours ago
Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

12 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

12 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

12 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

12 hours ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan