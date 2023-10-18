Islamabad police initiate crackdown against professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace.

A police spokesman said that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered all zonal DPOs to take action against professional beggars and their handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, teams of various police stations arrested 40 professional beggars during the last week and registered cases against them under the anti-begging laws.

Citizens are urged to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to needy people. They have also appealed to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.