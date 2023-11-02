Islamabad police initiate deportation of illegal foreign residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In a decisive move, Islamabad police authorities have commenced the deportation process of illegal residents and moved at least 64 Afghan nationals last day to the Torkham border crossing for deportation.

Working in conjunction, the Islamabad Police, district administration, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and prison authorities have collaborated to hand over these individuals for necessary actions.

Under the vigilant supervision of Islamabad Police, individuals designated for deportation have been escorted back to their respective home countries. This initiative comes as a result of the expiration of the allotted time for illegal resident individuals.

Islamabad police officials said a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the capital police on other day transported the prisoners in two buses from Adiala jail to the border under strict security measures. The remaining prisoners will be shifted to the border in different phases.

Shalimar police has also arrested over two dozen Afghan refugees and the process of their identity verification was underway.

Simultaneously, awareness messages are being disseminated to raise awareness among illegal foreign residents. Authorities have emphasized the consequences of providing shelter or employment to such individuals, reiterating that legal action will be taken against any parties involved in such activities.

It has been emphasized that adhering to Pakistani laws remains the sole option for foreign residents in Pakistan. Authorities have urged the public to report any illegal foreign residents or related activities through the 15 or ICT 15 app, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in maintaining law and order within the country.

In Rawalpindi, the sources said that Rawalpindi police shifted more than 180 immigrants to a ‘holding centre’. Police have formed special teams to arrest illegal residents and also planned a ‘grand operation’ in the vicinity of Pirwadahi to round up more refugees.

The raiding teams have also been directed to handle the detention of ‘illegal immigrants’ with “extra caution.

