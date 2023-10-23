Islamabad police initiate measures to ensure public benefits from reduced petrol prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Islamabad Police have launched a series of significant actions to ensure that the advantages of the recent reduction in petrol prices reach the general public.

These initiatives aim to alleviate the burden on commuters and passengers, ensuring that transportation costs remain affordable.

Under the directive of the Islamabad Police, a special campaign has been initiated, targeting vehicles that have been charging fares beyond the legally prescribed limit and accommodating more passengers than their designated capacity, specifically from certain locations in the city.

Recently, the Islamabad Police took legal action against 94 vehicles for flagrantly collecting fares that exceeded the prescribed limits. Additionally, they swiftly intervened and took necessary measures against 180 vehicles found guilty of carrying more passengers than the designated capacity from specific locations.

To further implement this policy, following the reduction in petrol prices, the authorities have granted a grace period of two days to the transporters and drivers to adjust their fares accordingly.

The aim is to ensure that the cost savings resulting from the decreased petrol prices are passed on to the commuters in the form of reduced transportation fares.

In a statement released by the Islamabad Police, citizens have been strongly encouraged to report any emergencies or irregularities through the dedicated Pucar-15 and ICT15 mobile applications.

This step is expected to facilitate a prompt and effective response to any unforeseen situations, further ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents.

These recent measures by the Islamabad Police underline their commitment to promoting a fair and transparent transportation system, safeguarding the interests of the public and fostering a secure and efficient city transport network.

The authorities have assured that such initiatives will continue to be rigorously enforced to uphold the rights and interests of the commuters and residents in Islamabad.