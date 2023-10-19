Open Menu

Islamabad Police Initiates Stringent Measures Against Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Islamabad Police initiates stringent measures against motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police initiated rigorous measures against motorcyclists exceeding the speed limit and generating excessive noise within the Federal capital.

According to a spokesman, he said that the initiative was aimed at reducing traffic accidents and minimizing noise pollution in the city which was created by the motorcyclists.

In this regard, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified their efforts to curb the dangerous practices of over speeding and reckless motorcycle riding and legal actions are being taken to mitigate the noise pollution caused by motorcycle riders.

ICCPO DR Akbar Nasir Khan said that riding motorcycles at high speeds and in a dangerous manner in residential areas and thoroughfares is a leading cause of accidents.

Motorcycles generating excessive noise are a source of discomfort and noise pollution for the residents, especially for the local community, elderly citizens, and patients, which is legally considered a crime.

He further said that, in the past motorcycle riders displaying such behavior have been involved in perilous accidents. Citizens are also urged to assist the Islamabad Capital Police in reducing noise and environmental pollution, aiming to protect precious lives and ensure the effective implementation of traffic laws in Islamabad.

