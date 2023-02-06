UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Install 50 More Cameras To Enhance Vigilance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Islamabad Police install 50 more cameras to enhance vigilance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have installed about 50 more CCTV cameras in different places of the city to enhance vigilance and also connect the cameras of the commercial areas with the safe city project.

A police source said the department has installed more cameras after an assessment of the monitoring and security system in the city.

He said that work is underway to install security cameras in all markets and commercial areas with the safe city project to ensure better monitoring of the business areas. The installation of new cameras would increase the coverage of key locations and help to improve the law and order situation in the city, he added.

He lauded the efforts of the business community for installing cameras in the market with their resources.

He said that this step would help to improve the security around markets and curb the incidents of thefts, mobile snatching, and other crimes in business areas and the city.

To improve the further security of the Capital, the source said that all the security guards and driver of police are being trained to combat violence and tackle any untoward situation. All these steps, he said, are aimed to put in place a fool-proof security system in the city.

