Islamabad Police Install Advanced Cameras At Entry And Exit Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Islamabad police install advanced cameras at entry and exit points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have installed around 200 artificial intelligence enabled cameras equipped with advanced technology at the entry and exit points of Islamabad to make the security of the city more effective.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, police source said that Islamabad capital police have completed the process of installing modern cameras equipped with artificial Intelligence to make security and surveillance more effective in the Federal capital.

He said that Safe City Islamabad is performing the surveillance duties in a fully operational manner and playing an important role in the elimination of criminal elements from the city.

Upon receiving the complaints at helpline of Islamabad police `pucar-15' or any police station, he said that Safe City staff is intimated and efforts start to trace the culprits of any crime with the help of cameras.

He said that police is utilizing all resources to strengthen the security of the federal capital, adding that the Eagle Squads have been connected with `pucar-15'. An integrated police unified communication and response system has been launched and Eagle Squads have been assigned to quickly respond all emergency calls.

Moreover, the source said that missing report of any valuable item is registered through the online system and it can be easily obtained from the safe city Islamabad office instead of police stations after being traced.

